Ronda Rousey Reacts To WrestleMania Main Event News, Reveals Pregnancy Prank She Was Going to Play On Fans

Following today’s announcement that Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Title will headline WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey reacted to the news on Twitter and her official website and revealed a prank she was planning to play on the WWE Universe where she would say on April Fools Day that she was pregnant and had to pull out of her WrestleMania match.

On Twitter, she wrote: “I came. I saw. I changed the game.

Three women are going to headline #Wrestlemania this year.

•

I won’t hold my breath expecting any thank yous, but you’re all welcome anyway. 😎 #MRSwrestlemania”

On how she found about she was headlining WrestleMania: “I found out from Paul Heyman. And the reason I found out is I sent him this long text, basically saying: ‘Hey, Paul, let’s do an April Fool’s Day joke on April Fool’s Day on RAW, saying that I’m pregnant and that the women are no longer the main event in WrestleMania, because I’m out.’ Then at the end of the show, we can say, “April Fool’s!” Then he called me back immediately, and he said, ‘Yeah, great idea and all, but they’re going to announce to all major outlets and everything that the women are actually going to main event, this Monday. So we can’t do your April Fool’s Day joke. They’re making that official, official.’ I was like, oh, shoot! So yeah, Paul Heyman told me is the short version of the answer. But he told me to explain why I couldn’t do my April Fool’s Day joke and tell everyone I’m pregnant.”

On if she feels she belongs in the WrestleMania main event: “No, I feel like I really do belong and I feel like I’m really happy that it’s all three of us. I feel like there should be as many women as part of this moment as possible because it isn’t just one person’s work, it really is a culmination of everyone’s work to get to this point. A lot of these women have been doing a lot of work for the Women’s Evolution inside the wrestling business a lot longer than I have, but I have been doing my own work for the Women’s Evolution outside of wrestling much longer than they have. So everyone’s been working their ass off their whole life—maybe not all in the same place—but I really think that it’s great that we all get to celebrate this milestone together, and it’s something that we’re all sharing and it’s not something that we’re taking away from anybody else that was before us. It’s a torch that’s being passed on and passed on and passed on, and this is our little moment in the spotlight with the torch and I can’t wait to see who carries it next.”