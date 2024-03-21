Ronda Rousey On Writing About Her Concussions, Loves Most Of Her WWE Colleagues

Ronda Rousey discussed her relationship with her former colleagues in the UFC and WWE plus more in her recent interview promoting her memoir. Rousey weighed in on writing about her concussions in Our Fight and more during her discussion with Never Before Told and you can see a few new highlights below, per PWInsider:

On beef between fighters: “In MMA, I originally just started them for publicity, but those other bitches did not get the memo, and so they became personal, and in WWE, it’s all fake, I love them. Except for Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis, they can go f**k themselves. That’s real.”

On unexpected things she wrote about in the book: “One would be my IVF journey that I had to go through to have [her daughter.]

On writing about her concussions: “There was just so much to it that I couldn’t talk about it in the form of an interview or an article or anything like that, or there would be several filters between my words and people reading it….and so much had to do with, having so many concussions when I was in judo before I even got into MMA. I couldn’t talk about it at all when I was doing MMA because it would like, basically, literally put a target on my head, and I might not have been allowed to compete any further. Same thing with WWE, they have a complicated history with their performers getting concussions and it’d be a bad look on them, and so I really felt like I couldn’t talk about it at all, and so long form, I feel like it’s the only way that I’d be able to adequately address it.”