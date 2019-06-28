WWE News: Ronda Rousey WWE 24 Special Edited WM 35 Main Event Finish, Dash Wilder & Adam Page on Classic Smackdown Clip

– The main event of WrestleMania 35 got a slight facelift in Ronda Rousey’s recent WWE 24 special. As Wrestling Inc notes, the special had a different angle of the finish for the Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair match. The original angle notably showed Rousey’s shoulder being up when Lynch pinned her, while the shot depicted in the special was from a different angle that did not see the shoulder up.

– Dash Wilder and AEW star Adam Page had an interaction on Twitter in response to a classic clip on Smackdown featuring the two as extras. Wilder and Page played EMTs in a 2013 segment featuring Mark Henry pulling a tractor trailer. Wilder saw the clip on Twitter and shot a joke to Page about it, as you can see below: