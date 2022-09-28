Ronda Rousey Says WWE Fans Care More About Talent Than UFC Fans Do

Ronda Rousey has plenty of experience with both WWE and UFC fans, and she weighed in on who cares more about the talent in the ring recently. During a recent gaming stream, Rousey was asked whether WWE or UFC fans were better and said she sees a lot more respect from WWE fans toward talent than UFC fans show to fighters.

“I would say that the WWE fans care more about the wrestlers than the UFC fans care more about the fighters,” she said (per Fightful). “UFC fans have much less respect for the veterans and legends of the sport than WWE fans do. A lot of UFC fans are kind of like bandwagon fans in that way. The second you’re not on top, you’re dead to them.”

She continued, “Where WWE fans are like, ‘This is the guy that did this 20 years ago’ and are still really excited whereas UFC fans now are like, ‘Forrest Griffin sucks.’ Uhh, you owe basically the whole sport to him. S**t like that. ‘Anderson Silva sucks. GSP [Georges St-Pierre] sucks.’ These are people that elevated the sport and paved the way for everybody else. I don’t see UFC fans having the same respect for people that got the sport to where it is as WWE fans. I’m not saying it’s completely absent, I’m just saying I see more respect for legends in WWE fans than UFC fans. There are exceptions to everything.”