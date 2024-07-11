Ronda Rousey Says WWE Can Only Improve Without Vince McMahon

In an interview with CBS Sports (via Fightful), Ronda Rousey spoke about Vince McMahon leaving WWE earlier this year and said the company can only improve in his absence. McMahon resigned after being the subject of a lawsuit, where he was accused of sex trafficking, rape and more. That lawsuit has since been paused as McMahon, who denies any wrongdoing, is now under federal investigation.

Rousey said: “I think anyone’s better than Vince McMahon. The only place you can go is up. I really enjoy Triple H and working with him, and honestly, I haven’t been watching, but I saw something from Natty [Neidhart] saying that they had a card recently that had just as many women on it as the men. That’s what I would really like to see, the women equally represented with not just matches on the card, but time on the show. I feel there’s no place they could go but up and I’m really, really happy for all the women still there and thriving under the new regime. I think there’s, yeah.“