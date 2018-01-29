Ronda Rousey Talks About WWE Being Her Life Now, If She Will Ever Return to MMA, More

ESPN has released video clips of their interview with Ronda Rousey in which she talks about signing with WWE, her MMA future, and more. Highlights and the video clips are below.

On what she wants out of her WWE career: “I just wanted to be part of this company and get the most out of my life and my opportunities. I don’t think trying to make as much money as possible every single day is the best thing for my happiness. I want to wrestle and be part of this company and want the fans to respect me.”

On if she is done with MMA: “That’s what everybody else seems to say. I never retired from judo. If that’s what you guys want to think. All I know is I really want to devote 100% of my time to wrestling right now, and whatever people want to call that they can call it.

On if she has been following MMA recently: “No, not really at all.”

On if she might fight again 3-4 years down the line: “I wouldn’t doubt myself doing anything.”

On if she thinks about her last MMA fights: “I think I’d rather just not talk about that right now.”

On how to overcome losses: “The only thing that really helped was to find something else to devote myself to and be successful at. I really was able to get past the Olympics when I started doing MMA, and I still believe there is a parallel there.”