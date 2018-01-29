Ronda Rousey Says She’s “So Happy” To Be In WWE & Talks About Wearing Roddy Piper’s Jacket Immediately After Royal Rumble

ESPN has released another video in which Ramona Shelbourne interviews Ronda Rousey right after the Royal Rumble. In the interview, Rousey says that she is “the most stimulated she’s ever been” following the Rumble and that she’s still “processing it.” She added that she’s “so happy that she doesn’t have words for it.” When asked how she kept this a surprise, she said it was a team effort and described how she traveled in a way to keep things a secret. She also talked about how she wore Rowdy Roddy Piper’s jacket and what he meant to her.