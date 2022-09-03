wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Gets WWE Suspension Lifted, Attacks Adam Pearce On Smackdown
September 2, 2022 | Posted by
Ronda Rousey’s WWE suspension was lifted on Smackdown, after which she immediately attacked Adam Pearce. On Friday’s show, Pearce and Rousey were in the ring when Pearce read a message from the WWE Board of Directors saying that Rousey’s suspension for attacking a referee at SummerSlam had been lifted.
Pearce then said that he believes the Board is making a mistake and called Rousey the “biggest bitch I’ve ever seen.” Rousey then attacked him and locked him into an armbar; you can see a clip from the segment below:
It is official!@RondaRousey has put @ScrapDaddyAP in an armbar! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Py4G9nSB0C
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Shares Story About Michael Hayes Thinking He Ruined His Wedding To Stephanie McMahon
- Tony Khan On Which AEW All Out Match He Thinks Is a ‘Dream Match’
- Triple H On If NXT Was Under Pressure To Beat AEW, If WWE Views AEW As Competition
- Gable Steveson’s WWE Training Reportedly Not Progressing As Hoped