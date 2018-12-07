Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey’s Mother Attends First WWE Show

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey 11-5-18 Raw

– Ronda Rousey’s mother was at a WWE show to see her daughter for the first time. AnnMaria de Mars posted to Twitter on Friday nothing that she was at the WWE live event in Santiago, Chile where Rousey faced Nia Jax. You can see her post below, as well as a post to Instagram by Rousey:

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 

 

 


More Stories

loading