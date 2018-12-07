wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey’s Mother Attends First WWE Show
– Ronda Rousey’s mother was at a WWE show to see her daughter for the first time. AnnMaria de Mars posted to Twitter on Friday nothing that she was at the WWE live event in Santiago, Chile where Rousey faced Nia Jax. You can see her post below, as well as a post to Instagram by Rousey:
Went to my first @wwe event yesterday with our whole team from @strongmindesp It was way cooler than I expected #WWESantiago pic.twitter.com/kRmDFTzPKA
— DrAnnMaria (@DrAnnMaria) December 6, 2018