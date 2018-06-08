Ronda Rousey’s Role on Shark Week Announced

– Ronda Rousey’s specific role as part of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week has been revealed. Discovery announced that Rousey, who filmed content for the annual week-long programming event back in April, will appear in Uncaged: Shark vs. Ronda Rousey.

The special is described as follows: “Olympian, MMA champion, and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is trained by shark conservationist and shark attack survivor Paul De Gelder to face her fiercest opponent yet: the fastest, bitiest shark in the world, and the ultimate fighter of the sea, the mako shark. First, Rousey, in a cage dives into the ring with several lightweight shark species in the waters off Fiji and then moves onto the main event in New Zealand where she’ll ‘free dive uncaged’ with the heavyweight mako shark. Ronda is out to prove that harnessing the fighting spirit she has developed throughout her career, she and everyone watching, can confront their greatest fears and be victorious in the face of those doubts.”

Shark Week takes place from July 22nd through July 29th on Discovery Channel