Ronda Rousey’s Why We Fight Series Headed to ESPN+ For Season 2

– Ronda Rousey’s Why We Fight docuseries is moving over to ESPN+ for its second season. The Wrap reports that the series will air the first four of its seven season two episodes later this month on ESPN’s streaming service after launching on Verizon’s Go90 platform.

Cat Zingano hosts the show, which Rousey executive produces. It explores what drives world-class athletes to pursue combat sports.

“For all of us who are fighters, there is nothing that makes us feel more alive than fighting,” Zingano said in a statement. “It’s the scariest, yet most rewarding experience we’ll ever have. Someone who isn’t a fighter may not understand, but fighting can save lives. Everyone, including normal everyday people, should fight in some way. It’s a healthy way to express and empower yourself, and having that physical outlet and love for fighting can help anyone through life’s struggles. Fighting has gotten me through a lot in my life. That’s what this show is about.”

All of the first season is also now streaming on ESPN+.