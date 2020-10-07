wrestling / News

Note on When Ronda Rousey’s WWE Deal Expires

October 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey’s contract with the WWE is set to expire in six months on April 10, 2021. This comes from a statement the company gave to TMZ last year. Rousey hasn’t appeared on WWE television since Wrestlemania 35, when she lost the RAW Women’s title to Becky Lynch in the main event.

