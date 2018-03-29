Rosa Mendes Reveals Why She Came Out of Retirement

Rosa Mendes recently spoke with the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, and opened up about why she decided to come out of retirement and make a return to wrestling…

On Why She Came Out of Retirement: “My father was in the ICU recently, and on his deathbed and he was on life support. And, at the same time, Bobby [Schubenski] had a separation. So, it was one of those moments in my life where I looked at my father, and he was dying, and I thought to myself, I don’t ever want to have any regrets. I don’t ever want to be in a position where I’m laying here just like my dad, and that I never fulfilled my dream of having a five-star match in the ring.”

On How Her Child Influences Her Decisions: “So, I’m looking at her and raising her, and how could I tell her to do something that I didn’t do? How could I tell her, ‘Follow your dreams, do everything you’ve ever wanted and have no fear,’ when I didn’t do that in my life. So basically… that kind of snapped in my head, and I was like, I have to go back in the ring. I have to. What’s the match that I could back, and even if I won or lost, I gave it everything I had and I’m proud of myself. And I can’t say that right now. So, that’s the reason why I’m going back, and I’m working harder than I ever have in my whole entire life.”