– Last week, Independent wrestler Roscoe Black was involved in two separate fan incidents at Smash and Union Wrestling. On Aug. 8, Black shoved a drunk fan who was too close to him at a Union event. The next night at Smash, he accidentally hit a fan in the face after trying to smack his hand away.

Black discussed the incidents with POST Wrestling.

On Union Incident: “He was very determined to get a high five from me. I said “no” as I walked back to the locker room through a side door. I keep walking and feel someone behind me. I turn and put my hand on his chest to keep him from following me. He stumbled back and fell on his butt.”

On Smash Incident: “At Smash, I was making a run in to cause (Daniel) Garcia his match with (Kevin) Bennett. After that I was going to give him a power bomb to lay him out. I messed up the power bomb bad. I felt completely embarrassed that these 2min I had to get myself over I had messed up already. Especially after watching this long week of guys at their top game in the same building. We finally hit the power bomb,” recalled Black “The fans chant “that was shit” which to be honest I agreed with. After that I yell at the fan and two fans seem to be more loud than the others in this moment. Me and Bennett get knocked out of the ring near the fans. I walk over and get in his face. I swipe at him and accidentally strike his face. In that moment I instantly snap back to being me and realize I’ve messed up. We go to the back and immediately after the show go talk to the fan with Smash management. I take all of the blame and give an apology to him and his family that was accepted. I’ve even talked with the fan after to see if he’s ok and to apologize again for the incident.”

I was glad he wasn’t hurt, and his family was ok too. I didn’t realize how many people were affected by it and that makes me feel horrible. I don’t want anyone to feel unsafe when I’m around period. Again, I apologize for anyone made to feel uncomfortable or uneasy by any of this. I love wrestling, I’m also thankful to union and smash for the opportunities I’m being given and I hope last week doesn’t stand in the way of me contributing positively to those promotions.”

Smash put out the following press release on the incident:

Last Friday at Smash Wrestling’s Super Showdown an incident occurred after the show where new roster member Roscoe Black struck a fan when trying to intimidate in character. Immediately after the segment/show ended the performer came out to check on the fan for his regretful actions along with an apology which was accepted. The reason for this post is not for the fan in question but for the remaining fans who expect to come to an event feeling safe. We want to stress to fans that since our inception one of our two primary rules at Smash Wrestling has been to not touch the fans. We will continue to reinforce this rule every show and follow up with internal discipline on this particular incident.

And Union had this to say: