Rosemary Believes Taya Valkyrie Was Humbled by ‘Human Prisons’

– During a recent interview with Bison Talks IMPACT, Impact Wrestling talent Rosemary discussed if she can still trust her tag team partner and Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship co-title holder, Taya Valkyrie after she returned to Impact. She referenced Taya Valkyrie being humbled by “human prisons,” likely referring to Valkyrie’s run in WWE as Franky Monet. Rosemary stated the following (via Fightful):

“We have been going on about no more humans, but just something told us that we could trust the Valkyrie again. Something’s different, and obviously, it worked. [She was] incarcerated in your human prisons. We’re not quite sure what sort of rehabilitation process goes on up there. But there was something different about her when she came back. Something more trustworthy, less selfish. Her intentions were very much always the Valkyrie before. Now it seemed that there was perhaps a humbling in prison? She was much more equal, yes, and knowing that a partnership had to be just that, and perhaps just enough to give your species another chance.”

Taya Valkyrie was released by WWE last November. She returned to Impact Wrestling earlier this year. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie captured the Knockouts Tag Team Titles last month at Slammiversary 2022 after beating The Influence.