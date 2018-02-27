Rosemary Discusses Children Being Drawn to Her & The Success of Her Character

Impact Wrestling’s Rosemary recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta & Sportskeeda, here are the highlights…

On Her Character Influences: I never took Sting to be supernatural, so much as just a vigilante like Batman. But, definitely The Undertaker and Kane. I loved them both growing up. I just ate up their whole storyline…the whole brother coming back for revenge. I love them both so much.

Her Time In India: India was very different (laughs). Just getting used to getting off the plane, it was 100% the longest trip I’ve ever made, even considering going to Japan. Considering that Japan was a direct flight and India was a stopover in England. So it was longer travel. So, just getting oriented after that was a struggle. And it’s so hot there. (Laughs) So it was very much like it’s a different world. So, getting used to that was difficult. But once we were performing, the show itself was amazing. The crowd…so much fun and so interactive. I got a great reaction from them, so it made it that much easier to perform in front of them.

On Why The Rosemary Character is So Over: Thank you for that. There are a couple of reasons why and one of them has to do with the fact that Rosemary has never tried to hide the fact that she’s different. She has encouraged herself and other people to embrace being different, including Crazzy Steve and Abyss when we did the story when I was transforming them. I thought it was a very iconic moment in our group when I convinced him to take off the mask because people called him a monster, and to me, he was beautiful. I think it was an iconic moment in the group because it doesn’t matter what other people think of you. You have to love you, and you have to accept you for who you are. And then, you can achieve great things. And even though we’re not on the side of good, and not necessarily on the side of evil…we’re just on the side of Decay, it was a moment of like, embrace who you are!

On Children Being Drawn to Her Character: I find that a lot of kids are drawn towards what I do just because I’m not trying to be something I’m not. I’m kind of a weirdo. I wasn’t popular in school. I am okay with that. I want other people to be okay with what they are too. It’s okay to be different. It’s okay to be unconventional. Just go with it. Just do you!