– As previously reported, TNA’s Rosemary appeared on last night’s NXT. She appeared as Wendy Choo’s chosen opponent to face Kelani Jordan, who picked up a win during their match. WWE released an NXT digital exclusive video, where Rosemary addressed her defeat. Below are some highlights:

Rosemary on Wendy calling her for help: “Wendy, darling, Wendy sent us a call. And when your kinsman calls for help, you come to help [LAUGH] okay? Even if we don’t always see eye to eye, even if we rule different realms, demons help demons [LAUGH] when they need a hand. But what do you mean we didn’t get what we wanted from Kelani?”

On getting in Kelani Jordan’s head: “[LAUGH] Sure, we didn’t get the win, but we got in her head, didn’t we?

[LAUGH] And was she standing at the end of the night? No, she was on her back, clutched in Wendy’s grasp. Just as the future is clutched in ours [LAUGH]!”