Rosemary On If Impact Wrestling Started The Women’s Revolution

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet (via Wrestling Inc), Rosemary spoke about if it was Impact Wrestling that actually started the women’s revolution in the industry. Here are highlights:

On WWE Evolution: “It’s absolutely wonderful to see more and more opportunities that these female warriors acquire. It’s growth. There’s nothing more natural than evolution and we are of course an advocate of nature. It’s wonderful to see these opportunities in every step towards another one and another one and another one. It doesn’t matter what companies or what divides or who works where, it is all empowering these female warriors.”

On Ronda Rousey in WWE: “She’s doing well thus far but could that be because she introduced an element of the unknown? Won’t it be interesting when the other girls start learning her tactics, learning her ways, learning her weaknesses. A true warrior studies their opponent and it’s only a matter of time before someone find that kink in her armor.”

On if Impact Wrestling started the women’s revolution: “There have been female warriors for countless years, we just have not had the spotlight that we are receiving now. So the opportunity is there and they are taking it and running with it and showing that they always did deserve it all along. This is one of the reason we wanted to take our special brand of particular violence and chaos to Impact because we knew that there was history there. We knew that there were certain people that had come before such as Daffney and Roxxi Laveaux that had a certain brand of dark violence and we knew that ours would fit there as well.”