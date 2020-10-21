Rosemary & John E. Bravo’s Wedding Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Rosemary and John E. Bravo are set to tie the knot on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s episode of Impact, Rosemary defeated Havok in order to get her to agree to resurrect Father James Mitchell so that he could officiate the wedding. The segment will air on next week’s episode.

During the past few weeks, Bravo has been busy planning the wedding and Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie have had an understanding since Wrestle House over the summer that Bravo can marry Rosemary and be Taya’s manager.

Next week’s episode will be the first after Bound For Glory, which takes place on Saturday.