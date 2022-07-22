wrestling / News
Rosemary & More Impact Stars Appear At San Diego Comic-Con
July 21, 2022
Rosemary, Gisele Shaw, and Scott D’Amore made surprise appearances at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. PWInsider reports that the three made appearances with Fandom.com, surprising fans with tickets to Fandom’s SDCC Party.
Impact is set to host its next PPV, Impact Emergence on August 12th in Chicago, Illinois.
