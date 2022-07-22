wrestling / News

Rosemary & More Impact Stars Appear At San Diego Comic-Con

July 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rosemary Impact Rebellion Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Rosemary, Gisele Shaw, and Scott D’Amore made surprise appearances at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. PWInsider reports that the three made appearances with Fandom.com, surprising fans with tickets to Fandom’s SDCC Party.

Impact is set to host its next PPV, Impact Emergence on August 12th in Chicago, Illinois.

