Rosemary, Sami Callihan & More Praise Chris Sabin On 20th Anniversary Of Impact Debut

Chris Sabin celebrated the 20th anniversary of his Impact Wrestling debut on Sunday, and a host of Impact talent including Rosemary and Sami Callihan posted to commemorate the moment. As noted, Sunday marks 20 years since Sabin made his debut with the company, then TNA.

You can see posts from Rosemary, Callihan, Mike Bailey, Gia Miller, and more below:

Chris Sabin was part of the reason I chose to train at CanAm with Scott D’Amore. I wanted to train where he trained. Coolest dude and still one of the damn best in that ring. Congrats! https://t.co/OFhdYsYZk7 — Courtney Rush – #DUB3's Living Legend (@Rushlemania) April 9, 2023

Chris is truly a role model for so many people. It's always an honor to share a locker room with him. https://t.co/MnPl93iRUx — Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) April 9, 2023

Legit one of the best and most influential wrestlers of a generation. You’d never hear it from him though. Humble doesn’t even begin to describe this LEGEND. #HailSABIN https://t.co/7PZH7sgf37 — C A L L I H A N (@TheSamiCallihan) April 9, 2023

I tell him as often as I can, but @SuperChrisSabin is my favorite wrestler. He goes far beyond a generational talent. He’s the type you see once. EVER. There will never be another like him. Oh and he’s also a great guy outside of the ring too! Deserving of ALL the flowers💐💐💐 https://t.co/6zkIq8VG22 — Gia Miller // GLAM (@MeanGiaMiller) April 9, 2023

Insanely talented, Insanely great person, proud to call him my friend! Hope to watch from ringside for many more years to come as you continue your amazing journey! https://t.co/nzzBuT4PZs — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) April 9, 2023

🍻🍻 to 20 years to one of the most influential wrestlers in @IMPACTWRESTLING history, @SuperChrisSabin https://t.co/2ZNuBvHeOp — Skizzyler (@TheJohnSkyler) April 9, 2023

Truly inspiring to be in the same locker room with one of the best 🖤 https://t.co/gakH62FBxB — JUSTLISH (@MrsAIPAlisha) April 9, 2023

One of the best in, and out of the ring. Without question. https://t.co/EcY7F6oEU6 — Andrew “The Giant” Everett 223cm (@_AndrewEverett) April 9, 2023