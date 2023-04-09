wrestling / News

Rosemary, Sami Callihan & More Praise Chris Sabin On 20th Anniversary Of Impact Debut

April 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Sabin Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Chris Sabin celebrated the 20th anniversary of his Impact Wrestling debut on Sunday, and a host of Impact talent including Rosemary and Sami Callihan posted to commemorate the moment. As noted, Sunday marks 20 years since Sabin made his debut with the company, then TNA.

You can see posts from Rosemary, Callihan, Mike Bailey, Gia Miller, and more below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Sabin, Impact Wrestling, Rosemary, Sami Callihan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading