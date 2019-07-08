wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Rosemary Says Monster’s Ball Match Was A Tribute To Abyss, Video Highlights From Slammiversary

July 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Abyss Rosemary

– After the Monster’s Ball match she took part in at Slammiversary last night, Rosemary took to Twitter and said the match was a tribute to one of the originators of the match, Abyss. Abyss now works as a producer in WWE. She wrote:

– Impact Wrestling has released the following video highlights from last night’s PPV:

