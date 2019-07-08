wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Rosemary Says Monster’s Ball Match Was A Tribute To Abyss, Video Highlights From Slammiversary
July 8, 2019 | Posted by
– After the Monster’s Ball match she took part in at Slammiversary last night, Rosemary took to Twitter and said the match was a tribute to one of the originators of the match, Abyss. Abyss now works as a producer in WWE. She wrote:
Our love letter to you, dear Brother.. our Beloved Monster.. #MonstersBall #Slammiversary #Decay pic.twitter.com/rsnw4jQdp8
— The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) July 8, 2019
– Impact Wrestling has released the following video highlights from last night’s PPV:
