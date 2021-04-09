Rosemary Set For Impact Rebellion Cell-ebration

You can add Rosemary to the lineup for Impact’s Rebellion Cell-ebration fan experience later this month. Impact Wrestling has announced that the Demon Assassin will be part of the lineup for the April 25th event, which starts at 11 AM ET with D’Lo Brown and Gia Miller co-hosting.

Rosemary joins Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee, The Good Brothers, and Fire ‘N Flava on the list of scheduled talent, with more to be announcd. Full details are below:

IMPACT Wrestling Confirms ROSEMARY Will Participate In The Rebellion CELL-ebration On April 25th

IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that ROSEMARY has been added to the lineup for the 2-hour Rebellion CELL-ebration, which will be held on Sunday, April 25, starting at 11 a.m. ET, with D’Lo Brown and Gia Miller co-hosting the popular, interactive fan experience.

More participating stars will be added over the next week or so, as the Rebellion CELL-ebration will be IMPACT’s largest virtual fanfest to date, company officials confirmed.

The Rebellion CELL-ebration is a private party for fans with select members of the IMPACT roster, held hours before the much-anticipated Rebellion pay-per-view kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can ask questions directly to some of their favorite IMPACT stars – and fans around the world can interact from home via their mobile device or computer.

The Rebellion CELL-ebration is star-studded with such confirmed guests as reigning IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, reigning X-Division Champion Ace Austin and former Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson).

Fans can participate in the Rebellion CELL-ebration on April 25, though registration is limited. Registration is now open at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6FrPGJaNRj-ntc2Yivlb6A

Participating fans will receive numerous perks, such as:

** The official Rebellion t-shirt.

** ** Randomly autographed swatches of the match-used ring canvas from the Rebellion PPV.

** An IMPACT Wrestling Goodie Bag with numerous IMPACT-branded items (for the first 50 registrants).

Talent scheduled to appear:

Rich Swann

Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)

Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz)

Rosemary

More to be added

** All perks will be shipped by Monday, May 3.