Ross and Marshall Von Erich Are Now Free Agents

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Ross and Marshall Von Erich are now free agents as their MLW contracts have expired. This is earlier than previously reported, which was said to be June. However, they are now free of any contractual obligations.

The entire Von Erich family are moving back to Texas after living in Hawaii, which could make it easier for the team to continue their wrestling career.

