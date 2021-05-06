Ross and Marshall Von Erich On MLW’s New Deal With Vice TV, How They Were Involved

Ross and Marshall Von Erich played a bit of a role in MLW’s new deal to air on Vice TV, and they discussed it in a new interview. The MLW tag team spoke with Wrestling Inc, and you can check out some highlights below:

Marshall on appearing on Dark Side of the Ring before their MLW debut: “A lot of people didn’t know that MLW was talking to us before our family did Dark Side of the Ring. When it aired, our debut was a month after. It was kind of perfect timing. We always felt like it would be really good for MLW, and it kind of fits the Vice vibe.”

Ross on hoping VICE and MLW would come do something: “It was kind of in the back of our mind. We thought maybe it would be cool if they could do something [or] work something out. Dark Side of the Ring, it was picking up momentum for Vice, and so everything fell into place, and if anybody could have made it happen, it’s definitely Court Bauer.”

On if they were involved in talks between MLW and Vice:

Marshall: “Court Bauer, he’s always trying to get the company to grow like with DAZN, and he’s putting himself out there just to help MLW grow. He came to us trying to get in connection with Vice just to see how it would come about, and literally, that’s all we did was just put him in connection because we’re friends with Evan [Husney] and Jason [Eisener], and then boom, Court made it happen.

Ross: “We thought it would be cool, but it was actually Court that said, ‘Hey, can you maybe get us a phone call and see what we can do?’ We don’t want to give ourselves too much credit or anything. We just, I guess, put people together and backed away.”

Marshall on Kevin Von Erich’s appearance in the Dark Side episode: “What I think really helped was Jason and Evan are genuine wrestling fans. They’re not just filmmakers. It was really cool. They got my dad to really get in depth with this story and get emotional, which does not happen. My dad is a jokester. He jokes about everything. He’s really light-hearted. We take a lot from that because the man has gone through so much and can be that light-hearted and joyful, but to see him go back to that, you saw him mentally go back to that. And Jason and Evan, they really brought it out.”

Marshall on their spotlight in MLW: “He’s pumped. He’s kind of got this ‘I told you so. It was just a matter of time’ kind of thing, and he’s been saying that since we were five and six. He’s like, ‘You guys are going to be kings one day.’ My mom too. It sounds a little cheesy. My mom always said I’d be great. It’s crazy to see. We believed MLW was the best fit for us out of anything that was out there. That was two or three years ago, and now to see it finally shoot up is like, ‘Man, this is really happening!’ We don’t want to play that role [of locker room leaders]. I’m sure it doesn’t hurt. We haven’t really been in the locker room since because of COVID, so hopefully, I get some respect once I get in there. Less wedgies and dumpster dives and all that stuff.”

Marshall on MLW possibly working with Dark Side of the Ring creators Eisener & Husney: “I think that would be really, really cool because they do have great minds for the business. They’re great storytellers. That’s what wrestling is, storytelling, and I definitely see something like that probably happening. It’s crazy just waking up and seeing Vice and MLW. They’re together now, and so now, crazy as it sounds, anything’s possible. I’m excited to see what comes from this.”