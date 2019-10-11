Ross and Marshall Von Erich on Making Their MLW Debut in Dallas, Representing the Von Erich Name

– Ross and Marshall Von Erich spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing their MLW debut in Dallas, the fan reaction, their family’s legacy and more. Some highlights are below:

Marshall on making their MLW debut in Dallas: “It’s been a wild ride and we’ve enjoyed every minute of being with MLW. To go back to Dallas with my father and the fans’ love and appreciation, it’s so cool to see that first hand. My dad got involved a bit with The Claw. We just had a great time. For us, it also meant a lot with MLW coming to Dallas. There could have been pressure but we treated it like any other show and the love in Texas was unreal. Honestly, we haven’t been ready for this amount of love and support we’ve gotten from everywhere we’ve gone with MLW. It’s been extremely encouraging and fun.”

Marshall on their relationship with their dad: “You know my dad has done a lot of living and traveling. Having him come with us, he’s a father of course but he’s like a brother too. We’re talking about the same things and laughing. We were talking about this the other day – officially my dad has known us longer than his brothers. We’re really close and having him ringside, we were talking to him throughout the whole match. Then in Texas of all places with all of the love and support, it was awesome.”

Marshall on representing their family’s legacy: “He [Kevin] had that mentality his entire career where he doesn’t want there to be any holes in his wrestling. He wants to Texas brawl kind of like what you’d see in a bar. That’s what we’re visualizing while we’re in the ring and are not trying to have an orthodox match. That’s the style we wanna show him especially when he’s there. Knowing that my last name is Von Erich and I’m from Texas, knowing there’s a lot [of pressure]. You’ve got to put your head in that state of mind that you’re representing Texas.”

Ross on the fan reaction to their debut: “Hearing them – you’ll always have that question in my mind, ‘is anyone gonna know who I am or are they gonna like me?’ That’s every human insecurity and you can go crazy. But with everything, not just wrestling, it’s give it to God and go out there and do your best. Give it 100 percent and you’ll know that you did your part.”

Ross on the wrestling landscape right now: “It’s just a fun time in wrestling. It’s one of the funnest eras in wrestling. MLW has some of the highest caliber athletes in all of wrestling and we believe it’s one of the most competitive leagues in wrestling. We wouldn’t want to be with any other promotion.”