Ross and Marshall Von Erich Will Be Free Agents Next Month

May 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Anthology Von Erichs

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ross and Marshall Von Erich will be free agents next month when their MLW contracts officially expire. The two stopped being used by the company last year. It was known that they were on their way out, but they never pushed to get a release.

The brothers have talked in the past about moving to the continental Unite States (the family lives on a ranch in Kauai) to continue wrestling.

