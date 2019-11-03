Ross and Marshall Von Erich Win MLW Tag Team Titles At Saturday Night Superfight (Pics, Video)

Ross and Marshall Von Erich are now the MLW tag team champions, having defeated The Dynasty (Richard Holliday and MJF) at Saturday Night Superfight. The two hit a double-team claw driver on MJF to score the win. The two teams fought in a Texas Tornado tag match. You can follow along with 411’s coverage here.

Von Erichs beat Dynasty in front of a very classy crowd here in Cicero.#MLW #SUPERFIGHT #MLWSUPERFIGHT pic.twitter.com/LERxHOV6GK — 🥧Slut For Pumpkin Pie🥧 (@gorkindorkpork) November 3, 2019