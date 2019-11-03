wrestling / News
Ross and Marshall Von Erich Win MLW Tag Team Titles At Saturday Night Superfight (Pics, Video)
November 2, 2019 | Posted by
Ross and Marshall Von Erich are now the MLW tag team champions, having defeated The Dynasty (Richard Holliday and MJF) at Saturday Night Superfight. The two hit a double-team claw driver on MJF to score the win. The two teams fought in a Texas Tornado tag match. You can follow along with 411’s coverage here.
The Chicago crowd lets @The_MJF know how much they love him. #STFU #MLWSuperFight pic.twitter.com/CM5caRzsDU
— The Hub Chicago (@thehubchicago) November 3, 2019
Von Erichs beat Dynasty in front of a very classy crowd here in Cicero.#MLW #SUPERFIGHT #MLWSUPERFIGHT pic.twitter.com/LERxHOV6GK
— 🥧Slut For Pumpkin Pie🥧 (@gorkindorkpork) November 3, 2019
