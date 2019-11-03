wrestling / News

Ross and Marshall Von Erich Win MLW Tag Team Titles At Saturday Night Superfight (Pics, Video)

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Saturday aNight Super Fight - Von Erichs vs. Dynasty MJF and Richard Holliday

Ross and Marshall Von Erich are now the MLW tag team champions, having defeated The Dynasty (Richard Holliday and MJF) at Saturday Night Superfight. The two hit a double-team claw driver on MJF to score the win. The two teams fought in a Texas Tornado tag match. You can follow along with 411’s coverage here.

