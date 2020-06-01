Ross and Marshall Von Erich on Balancing Their Legacy and Their Own Paths, Finding Strength Through Faith

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, MLW Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich discussed the legacy of their family name and how they balance it with forging their own path. Ross and Marshall of course are part of wrestling royalty in the Von Erichs, starting with their grandfather Fritz and extending through their father Kevin and his brothers Kerry, Chris, Mike and David. The two discussed how they manage to find that balance and how their faith helps them handle the pressure put upon them. Highlights and the full audio are below:

Ross on finding a balance between the Von Erich legacy and wanting to have the journey for themselves: “Yeah, you know, there is [a balance]. There is, I mean you obviously can’t ignore the family history. And you know, there’s pressure and all that kind of stuff too as well. But us, we say this all the time but the way we look at it, we just go out there and we give it our best every single time. And as long as we do that, we’re doing our jobs and everything’s taken care of, you know?”

Marshall on being heirs to the Von Erich name: “And that’s — we’re nothing but blessed and happy that we’re from the family we come from, that was just a blessing to be Von Erichs. And that’s done nothing but help our careers so much. But it’s up to us to fight like Von Erichs, take care of ourselves like Von Erichs.”

Marshall on finding strength in handling the pressure through their faith: “You know, my dad was telling us that what makes us different than the other Von Erichs is because we have each other and we’re close. And my dad had his brothers and they were really, really close. And I don’t mean to sound preachy or anything, but the pressure doesn’t get to us because we are Christians, and this whole situation is a door that God’s opened to us, we didn’t open it. And so wrestling’s been the only door that hasn’t shut in our face. We’ve tried everything, we were in a shipping business, we both were going to be college athletes. And all doors closed for us except for wrestling. We got sent to Japan at an early age as young guys, and it made us closer as brothers. We were all we had, we had to stick together. And it was us and God, and that’s really what we’re sticking to. We take it moment by moment, day by day, and see what God has in store for us. And we find our identity in that.”

In the full interview, the Von Erichs talk about carrying on their family legacy while forging their own path, being trained by their father and Harley Race, Dominic Garrini and Tom Lawlor possibly challenging for their Tag Team Titles, their chemistry in the ring with the Dynasty, and more.

0:00: Intro

1:54: On living in Hawaii during the the pandemic, how they’re dealing with MLW’s shutdown

4:30: On Court Bauer continuing to make deals and announcement during the shutdown

5:55: On the likelihood of having to adjust back to wrestling life post-lockdown, MLW potentially running without crowds

7:44: On the balancing act of carrying on the Von Erich legacy and making their own mark on the business

9:53: On Dominic Garrini wanting to go after the Tag Titles alongside Tom Lawlor, being an ally of Lawlor’s until recently

14:25: On their experience being in the War Chamber match in Dallas with their dad in their corner

16:26: On their rivalry with the Dynasty and chemistry with the ring with them

18:09: Marshall on wrestling without shoes, how it came about and following in his dad’s footsteps that way

19:49: Ross on being the older brother between the two and their dynamic together

20:40: On being trained by their father and Harley Race and the biggest takeaways from them

22:40: On if MLW holding shows in Japan is inevitable and wanting to defend their titles all over the world

24:30: On working the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and visiting the site of the Dallas Sportatorium

27:09: On their go-to spots for BBQ in Texas

28:37: On where to find them online

30:53: Outro

