Ross And Marshall Von Erich ‘Couldn’t Have Been Happier’ With Dark Side of the Ring Episode on Their Family

– Ross And Marshall Von Erich spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing the Von Erich episode of Dark Side of the Ring, working in MLW and more. Highlights are below:

Marshall on the Dark Side of the Ring episode looking at their family: “The producers of that show and everyone are such hard workers. What helped is they were all wrestling fans. They genuinely loved wrestling. So, you didn’t have someone who wasn’t a fan making a documentary. We were so happy with the outpouring of support that came from it and how supportive everybody was for my dad; it gave people the chance to know my dad a little better. We couldn’t have been happier with it.”

Ross on their father opening up for the show: “People were saying it was helping them. People who dealt with certain things like suicide in their families. It makes my dad relatable. We go through tough stuff. He is trying to use his story for good because death can do two things as my dad says. It can make you hard toward the world or compassionate for those who suffer. Going through what my dad went through and seeing someone lose a brother, a sister, lose a parent. He knows that pain it brings. Sometimes it feels like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Before we are wrestlers or anything else, we are human beings. We learn to love our neighbors and use the story for good. I think the Vice piece helped capture that.”

Marshall on Kevin’s reaction to their decision to get into the business: “I don’t think he wanted us getting into it because he left kind of during an ugly side of the business for him. I think what brought us closer is when we came back from our first tour of Japan and started sharing road stories and places we’ve been to. We told him we went up the roof of one building just to get our heads together and get away from everyone. We watch people walk in. It was incredible because my dad told us that him and my uncle Dave did the same thing in the same building and the same roof. It was weird that we were doing the same thing without even trying. We have the same tendencies, so to go home and share these experiences with dad. I didn’t think we could relate more to him, but he is getting to see a prettier side of the business. I feel like we’d be foolish if we didn’t learn from our family’s misfortunes and mistakes.”

Ross on Kevin’s support of them: “It’s cool for my dad to see that part of the business [in MLW]. It’s wrestling and a love for wrestling. My dad has been such a powerful figure in our lives. He can make it so simple for us and watch our matches with us and go over things with us. He has definitely been our biggest help.”