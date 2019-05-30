Ross And Marshall Von Erich On Why Signing With MLW Meant to Be, Say WCCW Was Nearly Named MLW

– Ross And Marshall Von Erich spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing their signing with MLW and more. Highlights are below:

Marshall on turning down offers from WWE: “We just knew there would be a lot of life changes. One thing we got from our dad is family is important. We’re here in Hawaii, so we accept as many bookings as we can get. We accept a lot of international bookings. We’re just kind of going through the doors that got open. MLW was a blessing in disguise, coming out of nowhere saying we could live in Hawaii. They had our best interests, and they are a family company. They support families. They were supportive of us living in Hawaii. That was our only thing. My dad is in his latter days right now, so we thought to spend time with him. We’re not going anywhere at this time, and MLW is willing to work with that.”

Marshall on signing with MLW: “A lot of people don’t know this but World Class Championship Wrestling, when they were first starting, my grandfather actually wanted to use the name Major League Wrestling. But my dad and my uncles thought it sounded to Major League Baseball. So, they didn’t use it. My dad told us that years ago, so when this came about, he was cracking up about it. It’s crazy how the cycle of wrestling keeps going.”

Ross on being interested in MLW beforehand: “Before we even talked to them, we were thinking that way. Inevitably, they reached out and worked something out with us. We took it as a sign that it was meant to be because we already had our eyes on them and love their style. I feel like it works well with our style. We couldn’t be any more excited to get this thing going.”

Marshall on MLW having high hopes for them: “That right there motivated us so much. We’ve had such an outpouring of support after the news came out, we signed with them. It has been a real good month for the Von Erich’s. It’s motivated us more than anything because we want to prove MLW right. We want to prove everyone right. We honor this Von Erich name.”

Ross on what to expect from them: “I feel like we bring that athletic, competitive edge. We run every day. We’ve been athletes our whole life. We try to eat healthy. We take it seriously. We try to be professionals in all aspects of our life. We really want to give MLW our best foot forward for believing in us.”