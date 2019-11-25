Ross Von Erich To Replace Brother Marshall In MLW World Title Match

Major League Wrestling has announced that Marshall Von Erich was ‘injured’ in an attack, and so his brother Ross will replace him in an upcoming MLW World Title Match. The match will happen as part of a special Thanksgiving episode of MLW Fusion. Here’s the announcement:

Moments before going on the air, Marshall Von Erich was attacked from behind by an unknown assailant(s?). While details remain sketchy, one thing is tragically certain: Marshall Von Erich’s injured knee will prevent him for from competing for the belt.

With CONTRA Unit’s challenge to either Von Erich, Marshall insisted his brother Ross step in and challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship this Thursday at FUSION on Thanksgiving.

League officials have confirmed the title bout will now see Ross Von Erich challenge the 300 pound Samoan Smashing Machine Jacob Fatu.

Ross Von Erich now has the distinction of being the first Von Erich to challenge for a World Championship for over 35 years.

The league and authorities are reviewing security footage to determine the culprit(s) behind the attack. Unfortunately, Marshall did not see the attack coming as he walked down the hallway and was struck by what he believes was a police baton.

While many believe CONTRA was behind the attack, the global dealers in violence have not taken credit yet their November has been filled with chaos and tragedy. Earlier this month, Josef Samael lit an improvised device in the face of Teddy Hart leading to a disastrous ending to the World Middleweight Title bout.

How bad is Marshall Von Erich’s knee?

Marshall believes he heard something in the knee “pop” upon being attacked. Marshall is being treated by Dr. Sweglar with his return to be determined.

Friends to the end

The Von Erichs close friend “Filthy” Tom Lawlor has offered to step in to corner Ross for the most important title fight in 35 years for the Von Erich family. It was “Fitlhy” Tom Lawlor who recruited the Von Erichs to help aid him in his war against CONTRA. Now, Lawlor looks to return the favor by helping his friend Ross Von Erich chase destiny and claim his first World Heavyweight Championship.