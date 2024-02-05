Rossy Ogawa Comments On His Exit From STARDOM, Says ‘The Truth May Be Told Someday’

As previously reported, Bushiroad has cancelled the contract of STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa, claiming that he ‘poached many STARDOM wrestlers and staff.’ In a post on Twitter, Ogawa commented on his exit and suggested there’s more to the story that hasn’t been reported.

He wrote: “Suddenly, after yesterday’s game, I was notified that my contract would be terminated. The truth of the matter may be told someday. I’m worried about the players right now. Thank you for supporting Stardom for the past 13 years. From now on, it will be Stardom created by Bushiroad.”