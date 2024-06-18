Rossy Ogawa Says IYO SKY Wrestling For Marigold Is A Sign Of The Significance Of Their Existence

WWE star IYO SKY will face Utami Hayashishita at Marigold’s Summer Destiny 2024 event on July 13.

Marigold owner Rosy Ogawa took to Twitter/X to comment on the upcoming match.

He wrote, “Iyo Sky’s participation in the Ryogoku Kokugikan was something we really wanted to do when we decided on this event. The fact that we were able to invite a superstar from the world’s largest organization is a sign to the world of the significance of Marigold’s existence. Within one day of Iyo’s announcement, 600 more tickets were sold. The Shimi vs. Iyo match is the best match of the year, right up there with the best matches of the year.”