Rossy Ogawa, Taro Okada Comment On Bozilla’s Move From Marigold To STARDOM

Former Marigold star Bozilla made her STARDOM debut last month, and a new article features comments from both Rossy Ogawaa and Taro Okada on the matter. Bozilla made her STARDOM debut on June 21st, joining Suzu Suzuki’s Mi Vida Loca faction. It was the German star’s first appearance in Japan since she had been working for Marigold in April, after which she left the country what Marigold described as family reasons.

Proresu TODAY has a feature article looking at her move from Marigold to STARDOM with quote from Marigold founder Ogawa and STARDOM President Ogawa. You can see the highlights below:

Ogawa on seeing Bozilla at Joey Janela’s Spring Break in May: “I told them both (Bozilla & Megan Bayne) after the match that it was an amazing match. Separately, I think Suzu (Suzuki) also spoke with Bozilla. Suzu told me that she wanted to take her to STARDOM, and that was what sparked it.”

Ogawa on Bozilla returning to Germany in April: Ogawa: “The request to return home came a few days before the announcement. She said her family (member) was sick and she needed to take care of them. But first, she went to the U.S., right? I think she returned to Germany after the match in the US. I got the feeling she was planning to continue competing overseas, including in the US. No, there wasn’t (talks of Bozilla coming back to Japan). But we did talk about the possibility of another opportunity in the future. Contract? There was no contract. However, her visa was about to expire, so from our perspective, we felt we had utilized her fully. In reality, she wasn’t a wrestler who significantly impacted attendance (he laughed). Discussions about her joining other organizations? There were none. But of course that will happen.”

Ogawa on Bozilla moving to STARDOM: “Once one territory ends, foreign wrestlers move on to the next. So I don’t really think anything of it. I had already assumed that she’d end up somewhere eventually. Even if it was STARDOM. Still, it was pretty quick (he laughed). Plus, she has her father (Ulf Herman) as her manager. There were probably various factors at play, whether it was his intentions or strategies. Well, it’ll depend on how (STARDOM) uses her from now on. A chance to show off her skills? Yes. We’ve had a lot of rough matches, so I hope the wrestlers don’t get hurt.”

Okada on bringing Bozilla into STARDOM: Okada: “I heard that (Suzu Suzuki) and Bozilla herself wanted to join STARDOM. So we checked if she was under contract with any other organizations. (She) had left (Marigold), and she didn’t have exclusive contracts with GCW, AEW, or EVE. So when she came to the Yoyogi event, we discussed the possibility of her joining as a regular participant, and she agreed to do so. So, it’s not like we poached her. But even so, I guess it will look that way.”

Okada on whether signing Boziklla had anything to do with Mayu Iwatani going from STARDOM to Marigold: “It was after Mayu (Iwatani) left, so it can’t be helped that it looks like a trade. I had a proper conversation with Mayu, and we made sure to uphold the contract between STARDOM and Mayu before she moved on. But even so, it can’t be helped that people will say all sorts of things. The point is that Bozilla was a talent we wanted. But even so, we were prepared for that when we decided to let her participate. But we’ve also done the legal work properly.”

Ogawa on whether STARDOM poached Bozilla: “It’s not a poaching, nor a trade [for Iwatani]. Iwatani’s joining the team has nothing to do with Bozilla. That’s that, that’s this