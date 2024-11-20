Roulette Match Announced for MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot

– Major League Wrestling announced that Eric Bischoff has signed a Roulette match for MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot on Thursday, December 5. The Roulette Match will feature The Andersons vs. Matthew Justice and a mystery tag team partner. The event will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:

Eric Bischoff signs Roulette match for One-Shot in NYC

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced EZE’s Roulette match: The Andersons vs. Matthew Justice & ??? at MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

MLW fans are in for an unpredictable night as Eric Bischoff, the legendary wrestling executive, brings his Roulette Wheel to New York City for ONE-SHOT. The undefeated Andersons, representing the ruthless Rogue Horsemen, face the newly crowned MLW National Openweight Champion, Matthew Justice, and a mystery partner. But the twist? The match stipulation will be decided live when they spin EZE’s Roulette Wheel!

Will the wheel dictate a tables match, NYC street fight, captain’s match or something else? The roulette’s decision could spell jackpot for one team or catastrophe for the other, leaving the fortunes of all four competitors hanging in the balance.

The Andersons, a dominant force in tag team competition, are riding high on an unbroken streak. But Justice, a hardcore rebel known for his unpredictable nature and relentless drive, is determined to make his mark. With the MLW National Openweight Title on his shoulder, Justice has yet another ace up his sleeve: his mystery tag team partner. Who will Justice choose to face the cold-blooded Andersons under the watchful eye of Eric Bischoff?

Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent)

MLW World Middleweight Championship

Místico (champion) vs. Trevor Lee

EZE’s Roulette Match

The Andersons vs. Matthew Justice & ???

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Ultimo Guerrero

Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA

¡CMLL Lucha Libre!

Titán vs. Magnus