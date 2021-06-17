Round Five of MLW Open Draft Now Online, New Battle Riot III Match Revealed

The fifth round of MLW’s Open Draft is now online, with the draft picks revealed and a new match announced for the Battle Riot III season premiere. You can see the video below, which saw the following picks revealed for round five:

* TJP stays with MLW

* Violence Forever stays with MLW

In addition, it was announced that Battle Riot III, which takes place on July 10th, will feature a Caribbean Championship match with Richard Holliday defending against King Muertes.