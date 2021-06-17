wrestling / News
Round Five of MLW Open Draft Now Online, New Battle Riot III Match Revealed
June 17, 2021 | Posted by
The fifth round of MLW’s Open Draft is now online, with the draft picks revealed and a new match announced for the Battle Riot III season premiere. You can see the video below, which saw the following picks revealed for round five:
* TJP stays with MLW
* Violence Forever stays with MLW
In addition, it was announced that Battle Riot III, which takes place on July 10th, will feature a Caribbean Championship match with Richard Holliday defending against King Muertes.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Being a Major Proponent for Reginald
- Backstage Rumor on Released WWE Superstars Requesting to Forego Non-Compete Clauses
- Gerald Brisco Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Surround Himself With ‘Yes Men’
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin’s ‘Austin 3:16’ Promo At King Of The Ring 1996, Talks Where Moment Ranks In WWE History