Round Four of MLW Open Draft Now Online, Picks Revealed & Battle Riot III Set
June 10, 2021 | Posted by
The fourth round of MLW’s Open Draft is now online, with the draft picks revealed and Battle Riot III set for the season premiere. You can see the video below, which saw the following picks revealed for round four:
* Calvin Tankman stays with MLW
* Mads Krugger, representing CONTRA
* Arez, representing Azteca Underground (new signing)
In addition, it was announced that the July 10th return will be feature Battle Riot III, the 40-man rumble-type match with eliminations by pinfall, submission or being thrown over the top. An MLW World Championship match goes to the winner:
