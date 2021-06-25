wrestling / News
Round Six of MLW Open Draft Online, Former NXT Talent Joins Roster
The six round of MLW’s Open Draft is now online, with the draft picks revealed including a recently-released NXT talent joining the roster. You can see the video below, which saw the following picks revealed for round five:
* CONTRA Unit stays with MLW
* Bu Ku Dao stays with MLW
* EJ Nduka signs with MLW, joining the new season.
Nduka, who went by Ezra Judge in NXT, was released from the company in May. The new MLW season kicks off with Battle Riot III, which takes place on July 10th. It will feature a Caribbean Championship match with Richard Holliday defending against King Muertes.
The company also announced Nduka’s signing, writing:
“The Judge” set to debut in the Battle Riot
Major League Wrestling today announced that EJ “The Judge” Nduka has signed with the company and will make his debut in the Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.
The regulator. The equalizer. The Judge.
6’8” 290-pound EJ “The Judge” Nduka has stormed the sport and has put all on notice.
A 3-sport athlete, Nduka competed in the NFL where he astonished with his 42-inch vertical and ability to do the 40 yard in 4.5. He even benched 225 pounds 33 consecutive times!
A part of the 2012 NFL draft, EJ was a force at the college level, playing for Sam Houston State University, including competing in the FC National Championship Football game. But don’t let his gridiron greatness eclipse his academic accomplishments. Graduating with a 3.7 GPA and majoring in Business and Bio, EJ is a brilliant blend of intensity, intellect, and athleticism.
Driven by an “Undeniable” mantra, Nduka would go on to dominant in bodybuilding as a national champion. An IFBB Pro, Nduka has competed in the Arnold Classic and is a Lou Ferrigno Champion.
Bench pressing an uncanny 500 pounds and leg pressing over a ton, EJ Nduka is not just pure power but speed and stamina. A dangerous combo for anyone that dares test the 6’8” skyscraper.
Recruited by every top wrestling promotion, EJ Nduka marched into Major League Wrestling and made instant waves being drafted as part of the 2021 Open Draft.
Feared for his raw power and respected for his agility and explosiveness, EJ Nduka promises to show up and show out as justice is served under his watch in the squared circle.
Now, the stage is set for EJ Nduka’s pro debut in the Battle Riot live in Philadelphia on Saturday night, July 10.
