Round Six of MLW Open Draft Online, Former NXT Talent Joins Roster

The six round of MLW’s Open Draft is now online, with the draft picks revealed including a recently-released NXT talent joining the roster. You can see the video below, which saw the following picks revealed for round five:

* CONTRA Unit stays with MLW

* Bu Ku Dao stays with MLW

* EJ Nduka signs with MLW, joining the new season.

Nduka, who went by Ezra Judge in NXT, was released from the company in May. The new MLW season kicks off with Battle Riot III, which takes place on July 10th. It will feature a Caribbean Championship match with Richard Holliday defending against King Muertes.

The company also announced Nduka’s signing, writing: