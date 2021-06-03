wrestling / News
Round Three of MLW Open Draft Now Online, Picks Revealed
June 3, 2021 | Posted by
The third round of MLW’s Open Draft is now online, with the full video and the draft picks revealed. You can see the video below, which saw the following picks revealed for round two:
* Savio Vega
* Zenshi
* Lee Moriarity (new signing)
Moriarty will make his debut on July 10th.
More Trending Stories
- Buddy Murphy Issues Statement on WWE Release, Excited to See What’s Next For Him
- Backstage Details on Release of Aleister Black, Writers Told to Stop Making Pitches for Black
- WWE Release of Braun Strowman Reportedly Not A Surprise To Talent, Note On Contract
- Note On The Reactions Backstage To WWE Releases of Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy