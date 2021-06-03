wrestling / News

Round Three of MLW Open Draft Now Online, Picks Revealed

June 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Open Draft

The third round of MLW’s Open Draft is now online, with the full video and the draft picks revealed. You can see the video below, which saw the following picks revealed for round two:

* Savio Vega
* Zenshi
* Lee Moriarity (new signing)

Moriarty will make his debut on July 10th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading