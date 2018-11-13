Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: New Speculation on Lynch vs. Rousey Survivor Series Finish, Smackdown Women Pose Post Smackdown

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch Survivor Series

– According to the Wrestling Observer (via SportsKeeda), there has been speculation that Charlotte will help Becky Lynch defeat Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series to set up the long rumored Four Horsewomen feud.

– Following their attack on last night’s WWE Raw, the Smackdown women posted the following on Twitter…

article topics

Larry Csonka
Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading