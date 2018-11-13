wrestling / News
WWE News: New Speculation on Lynch vs. Rousey Survivor Series Finish, Smackdown Women Pose Post Smackdown
– According to the Wrestling Observer (via SportsKeeda), there has been speculation that Charlotte will help Becky Lynch defeat Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series to set up the long rumored Four Horsewomen feud.
– Following their attack on last night’s WWE Raw, the Smackdown women posted the following on Twitter…
We did that. #TeamBlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/aJBdXH38SN
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) November 13, 2018
We did that… #TeamBlue #SDLive pic.twitter.com/51e5CpgCRb
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) November 13, 2018
#TeamBlue 💙 bleed blue. pic.twitter.com/BOfLwOh7uG
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 13, 2018
#SDLive is the best #SDLIVE Number 1 👏🏽👏🏽 #CRUSH !!!!!!! #TeamBlue #MACHKA #SurvivorSeries @CarmellaWWE @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE_MandyRose @NaomiWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/gcDwB8RnSX
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 13, 2018