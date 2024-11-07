Roxanne Perez Considering Acting After She’s Done With Wrestling

Roxanne Perez isn’t leaving wrestling any time soon, but she said that she wants to try acting whenever she does. In an interview with Arroe Collins Unplugged (via Fightful), Perez spoke about the possibility of working in Hollywood one day.

She said: “It’s definitely something that, eventually, once I’m all good with wrestling, that maybe one day I would love to try that out. I’ve always been really big into theater art since I was a kid. Maybe one day, you never know.“