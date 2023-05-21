– Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge recently spoke to former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, who discussed her past struggles with mental health.

Roxanne Perez on wanting to bring the issue of mental health into wrestling: “It’s so cool. I’ve always wanted to bring mental health into wrestling somehow and never thought it was possible. It’s really cool to be able to change people’s lives. I feel like that’s the most important thing that I’ve always wanted to do. If I can be that voice that helps someone else know that they’re not alone, then that means the world to me.”

On how it’s something she pitched when she first came in: “Just talking about mental health, at least, that was something when I first got to NXT and told them I would love to do something with this. They were like, ‘Alright, we’ll see.’”