Roxanne Perez Says Her Anxiety & Depression Storyline In NXT Was Real

Roxanne Perez had a storyline in which she was dealing with depression and anxiety, and she recently confirmed that the story was real. Perez spoke with Adam Silverstein on the Getting Over Podcast and talked about the arc, noting that the storyline was based on real issues she’s dealt with.

“[It was] so meaningful,” Perez said about the storyline (per Fightful). “A lot of people don’t know, that was real, it wasn’t just a storyline. I do deal with anxiety. I’ve dealt with depression, and continue to, it’s something you try to work around and try to live with and find resources to help you deal with those things.”

She continued, “There is still a stigma around it, and I wanted to kind of break that stigma. Whether it was me suddenly talking about it and making it okay and normal to say, ‘I’m a WWE Superstar and I deal with anxiety.’ My main goal…I knew it was something I needed to watch on TV when I was a kid. I definitely knew that would have helped me. If I could help anyone, whether it be kids or adults, or anyone that needs to hear that someone else is going through that as well, then I’m glad to be the person to do that.”