wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Appears On WWE Raw, Gets In Altercation With Bayley
January 20, 2025 | Posted by
Roxanne Perez made an appearance on WWE Raw and found herself in a scuffle with Bayley. The NXT star appeared on Monday’s show in the audience before Bayley battled Nia Jax, as you can see below.
The match saw Bayley and Perez get into an argument which led to Perez trying to slap Bayley. Bayley blocked it and nailed Perez, who was blocked by security and escorted away when she went after Bayley.
Jax ultimately picked up the win with an Annihilator.
We've got @roxanne_wwe in the house!#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/YRnBOoZvig
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2025
ROXANNE … no!#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Wh0DTVtN72
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2025