Roxanne Perez Appears On WWE Raw, Gets In Altercation With Bayley

Roxanne Perez made an appearance on WWE Raw and found herself in a scuffle with Bayley. The NXT star appeared on Monday’s show in the audience before Bayley battled Nia Jax, as you can see below.

The match saw Bayley and Perez get into an argument which led to Perez trying to slap Bayley. Bayley blocked it and nailed Perez, who was blocked by security and escorted away when she went after Bayley.

Jax ultimately picked up the win with an Annihilator.