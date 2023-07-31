wrestling / News

Roxanne Perez Beats Blair Davenport In Weapons Wild Match at NXT Great American Bash

July 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roxanne Perez NXT Great American Bash Image Credit: WWE

Roxanne Perez got her revenge against Blair Davenport, defeating her rival in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Great American Bash. Perez defeated Davenport in the stipulation match at Sunday’s PPV with a Pop Rocks onto a chair for the pinfall. Perez’s mother and sister were in the front row to witness the match.

