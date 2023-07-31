wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Beats Blair Davenport In Weapons Wild Match at NXT Great American Bash
Roxanne Perez got her revenge against Blair Davenport, defeating her rival in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Great American Bash. Perez defeated Davenport in the stipulation match at Sunday’s PPV with a Pop Rocks onto a chair for the pinfall. Perez’s mother and sister were in the front row to witness the match.
These two didn't want to wait at all!
This Weapons Wild Match is already off to a hot start 😳#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/B4wuzxf2wY
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
.@roxanne_wwe has SNAPPED! 😱#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/kS3DyVOIx5
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
OH MY GOD @roxanne_wwe 🤯#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/ICVUcYUER6
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
That was AWESOME!@roxanne_wwe wins the Weapons Wild Match 👊#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/5DMRLGQBSL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 31, 2023
