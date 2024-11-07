wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Channels Shawn Michaels, Kicks Robert Stone Backstage at WWE NXT
November 7, 2024 | Posted by
– An irate Roxanne Perez was so upset that she kicked Robert Stone backstage following her main event loss in a 10-woman tag team match on last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Channeling a classic DX segment in WWE with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Perez ending up Superkicking Robert Stone, yelling, “I just kicked Stone!” You can view that clip and the original DX version with Shawn Michaels and Triple H below:
"I just kicked Stone!"@roxanne_wwe is taking last night's loss well… 😅 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Nik9INvD9e
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 7, 2024