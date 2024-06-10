Roxanne Perez Comments On Her Win, Calls CM Punk a ‘Hypocrite’

Following her win over Jordynne Grace last night at NXT Battleground, Roxanne Perez ran into CM Punk backstage. In a digital exclusive, Perez comments on her win and Punk shows up to give her advice. She ends up blowing up off and calls him a hypocrite.

She said: “Are you surprised? Tell me right now, are you surprised? Of course you are, aren’t you? Because everybody was surprised. But why? Why? I’m The Prodigy. There’s no one like me.”

Punk added: “Hold up, just calm down one second. I’m sorry to bust in here. Listen, you’re the champion for a reason. You’re head and shoulders above all these women here. You’re head and shoulders above all the TNA Knockouts. But tonight, you got lucky. I need you to focus on this. I need you to be who you are, I need you to be The Prodigy. You don’t need anything else.”

Perez replied: “Thanks for the advice. What a hypocrite, huh?”