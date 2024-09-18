Roxanne Perez Tells CM Punk She Should Have Been a Drew McIntyre Fan On WWE NXT

Roxanne Perez interrupted CM Punk on WWE NXT and had some shots for him, only to have Giulia make an appearance. Punk appeared on Tuesday’s show and cut a promo about how happy he was to be in NXT and how when he was rehabbing his injury, he would watch the show and scout the future talent he might end up facing down the line.

Punk talked about how he’s set to appear on the brand’s Chicago debut and said Shawn Michaels told him he could do whatever he wanted to on the show. Before he could reveal what he will be doing though, Perez came out and talked about how she grew up with Punk as her favorite wrestler, and was so happy when he returned at Survivor Series before she finally realized she should have been a Drew McIntyre fan.

Roxy then talked about how when she beats Giulia at NXT on October 1st, Chicago won’t be Punk’s city anymore; it’ll be hers. She threw a couple pf Punk’s old catchphrases at her before Punk said he appreciates an overconfident champion with a chip on her sholder, and believes she can hang with the rest of the roster but none of that will matter when she gets beat by Giulia.

Giulia then came to the ring and said the the countdown is on and Perez has two weeks left. She went to walk away and Roxy tried to hit her with the title, only to have Punk block the blow. Giulia then waved a finger in Perez’s face and walked off.