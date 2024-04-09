wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Comments On Her WWE Raw Debut
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez made her WWE Raw debut this week when she defeated Indi Hartwell. She also had a confrontation with Natalya, where Natalya said that she would see her on NXT. Following the show, Perez spoke about the moment. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):
On the debut: “I feel amazing. Honestly, I don’t really need your congratulations. We all knew that I was going to become two-time NXT Women’s Champion. We all knew that I was going to defeat Indi Hartwell, and if everybody else didn’t know, I knew, and that’s all that mattered.”
On her confrontation with Natalya: “Natalya used to be one of my heroes. I met her when I was 13 years old, and I went up to her and asked her for advice, and she was nice enough to give me some. But now I realize I don’t need Natalya. I don’t need any of my own heroes, I am my own hero. If Natalya has a problem with that, she can come to my show and say it to my face.”
